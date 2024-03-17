Book Extract

Face to face with the man who killed my son

In this extract from 'American Mother', Diane Foley explains how it felt to meet Alexanda Kotey, a British-born IS fighter found guilty of conspiracy to murder her son James in a public beheading in Syria

In August 2014, the video of a man being beheaded shocked the world. The image, regarded as one of the most heinous that has been branded into our collective consciousness, is of James (Jim) Foley, in an orange jumpsuit, kneeling next to his soon-to-be murderer, Islamic State (IS) hostage taker “Jihadi John”. He was one of the notorious kidnap-and-murder cell known as the “Beatles” because of their British accents. “Jihadi John” was killed in a drone strike in 2015. ..