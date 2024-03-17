Book Extract
Face to face with the man who killed my son
In this extract from 'American Mother', Diane Foley explains how it felt to meet Alexanda Kotey, a British-born IS fighter found guilty of conspiracy to murder her son James in a public beheading in Syria
17 March 2024 - 00:00
In August 2014, the video of a man being beheaded shocked the world. The image, regarded as one of the most heinous that has been branded into our collective consciousness, is of James (Jim) Foley, in an orange jumpsuit, kneeling next to his soon-to-be murderer, Islamic State (IS) hostage taker “Jihadi John”. He was one of the notorious kidnap-and-murder cell known as the “Beatles” because of their British accents. “Jihadi John” was killed in a drone strike in 2015. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.