K Sello Duiker: a trailblazer in post-apartheid SA literature
Saturday, April 13, author K Sello Duiker would have turned 50. Siphiwo Mahala reflects on his fellow scribe, whose work continues to have an impact on our literary scene
14 April 2024 - 00:00
I first met K Sello Duiker at Rhodes University in my hometown of Makhanda in 1997. I knew him only as Kabelo, an aerobics instructor and a journalism student, while I was an athlete and an arts student from the University of Fort Hare. South Africa was three years into its democratic dispensation, and both Kabelo and I were in the third year of our studies at our respective universities. What we did not know about each other is that we both harboured literary ambitions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.