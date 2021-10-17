Mampara of the week: Oscar Mabuyane
17 October 2021 - 00:00
It takes one to know one
This Mampara got caught with his hands in the cookie jar — helping himself to funds meant for the memorial service of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. The Eastern Cape premier thought being in the right camp could save him...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.