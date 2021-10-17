SA’s precious independent judiciary is sleepwalking into disaster

We’ve become so cocksure about the independence of our judiciary — believing our own spin — that we seem oblivious of the storms gathering against it. We're sleepwalking into a disaster, just like the proverbial frog unaware the water is boiling until it’s too late.



There’s reason to be worried. A few events seem to drive home the message that independence of the judiciary may mean different things to different people, or may not be everybody’s cup of tea. We’re not getting the best people on to the bench, for instance, the outcome of the recent interviews by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) proving once again that that body may in fact have become an existential threat to the wellbeing of the judiciary...