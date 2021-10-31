Best chance to fix our really rotten boroughs

The time for talking has come and gone, and now it’s time to commit one’s decision to paper and vote in the local government elections on Monday. Such excitement as may be generated by this exercise in freedom and democracy will surely be tempered by the realisation that little will change for South Africans in the metros, cities, towns and villages that constitute organised local government. Long after the leaders of the parties that prevail in these elections have finished their sparkling wine, there will be a morning after for the rest of us.



The ANC is arguably in a quite different space to where it found itself in the previous local government elections, in 2016, and because it is the biggest party in SA by some margin, this has consequences for our urban futures. Since the last local elections, when Jacob Zuma provided a rallying point for the opposition, the ANC has engaged in what it calls a process of renewal...