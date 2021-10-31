Opinion

The evolution of local governance needs agile new thinking

What is needed is a sober analysis of whether prevailing conditions enable or undermine the building of developmental local government

31 October 2021 - 00:00 By Busani Ngcaweni

Attempting to understand local governance in SA today, both the forces that have shaped its development and its current state, calls to mind the words of Peruvian economist Hernando de Soto that “the past is many nations’ present”.

While the shortcomings and glaring service delivery failures can in part be explained by mismanagement and poor governance, local government continues to be haunted by the spectre of apartheid spatial planning, supported by legislation that segregated the provision of basic services along racial lines...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Gareth Cliff Opinion
  3. FRANNY RABKIN | From voicing public outrage to criticising fellow judges: ... Insight
  4. CARTOON | Envoys to Eswatini urge 'both sides to exercise restraint' as Mswati ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Shameless politicians are up to their old tricks — putting ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...