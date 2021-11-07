Corruption and incompetence have turned the ANC into a Bantustan party

The local elections have confirmed the decline of the party in urban areas, leaving it with strongholds only among the rural poor

The ANC — Africa’s oldest and one of its greatest liberation movements, which inspired generations at home and abroad — has become, because of endemic corruption, incompetence and indifference, a rural and Bantustan party.



The outcome of the local government elections, which continued the pattern of the 2016 decline of the ANC’s support in metropolitan areas, has confirmed this transformation of the party...