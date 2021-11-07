Exactly how fair is the ‘just’ energy transition that the West is trying to force on SA?

Apart from its vague tone and the fact it is not informed by a social compact, SA's COP26 deal raises more questions than answers





The planet is heating rapidly. Glaciers and icebergs are melting. Wildfires have become common. Bird and marine species are shrinking. Farmed seafood production is increasing as natural stocks diminish...