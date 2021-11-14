Opinion

SA shows global leadership through the new just energy transition partnership

Envoys echo President Cyril Ramaphosa in hailing partnership as a 'model of support for climate action from developed to developing countries'

14 November 2021 - 00:00 By ANTONY PHILLIPSON, ANDREAS PESCHKE, AURÉLIEN LECHEVALLIER, TODD P. HASKELL and RIINA KIONKA

On November 2 the governments of SA, the UK, the US, France, Germany and the EU issued a political declaration launching a new partnership on the just energy transition in SA.

In support of this, the UK, France, Germany, the US and the EU have said that we will mobilise an initial commitment of R131bn ($8.5bn) for the first phase of financing, through various mechanisms, including grants, concessional loans and investments and risk-sharing instruments, including mobilising the private sector...

