SA shows global leadership through the new just energy transition partnership
Envoys echo President Cyril Ramaphosa in hailing partnership as a 'model of support for climate action from developed to developing countries'
14 November 2021 - 00:00
On November 2 the governments of SA, the UK, the US, France, Germany and the EU issued a political declaration launching a new partnership on the just energy transition in SA.
In support of this, the UK, France, Germany, the US and the EU have said that we will mobilise an initial commitment of R131bn ($8.5bn) for the first phase of financing, through various mechanisms, including grants, concessional loans and investments and risk-sharing instruments, including mobilising the private sector...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.