The ANC's way with words brings a quiet joy

I promised the editor I would not mention FW de Klerk in this column today but the ANC leaves me no choice. Its expression of regret at his “untimely” death made stuff come out of my nose. He was 85, a lifelong smoker with terminal lung cancer.



It's the ANC's way with words that always brings a quiet joy. A motorway accident that kills 20 people will always be “unfortunate”. We struggle with language here in SA, along with everything else. Perhaps especially about money...