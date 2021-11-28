The ANC stoops to thuggery; the DA crows about hollow victories; the electorate holds its breath

One would have thought that after the losses it suffered in the local government elections — effectively being shunted out of power in most of SA’s major cities — the ANC would at the very least be contrite and remorseful, and pause to reflect on and rectify its mistakes.



None of that seems to be happening, at least if one goes by the decision of the party’s national executive committee, with Cyril Ramaphosa in attendance, to put forward some of the party's more roguish members as mayoral candidates...