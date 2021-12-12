If coalitions pander to sectarians, disaster awaits

The idea that the electorate somehow decided it preferred coalitions to run local government seems to be off the mark, but the DA and the EFF need to pull up their socks if they are to provide an alternative to the ANC

Mavuso Msimang Columnist

The outcome of the November 1 elections has generated a profusion of commentary regarding the future shape of political governance in SA. The range of solutions offered has left the public bemused, if not totally confused, about what to expect.



Last week two Sunday Times columnists put forward contrasting views on a possible way forward. William Gumede said the electorate had voted against governance by a single party and for coalitions. ..