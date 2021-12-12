It’s time to build better air bridges across African skies

Flying from one capital to another via Europe is at times the only option

At the beginning of the month, President Cyril Ramaphosa undertook a state visit to West Africa, with a clear objective of reinforcing SA’s bilateral relations and strengthening partnerships directed at African development and co-operation in multilateral forums.



The president has chosen the path of prioritising the African agenda, which gives practical expression to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Transport is one the sectors identified as critical to advancing these partnerships. Transport is the golden thread that binds all the elements of economic co-operation and access to each other’s markets. ..