Nedlac quick off the mark to mobilise society in the face of Covid

The social dialogue that the organisation facilitates plays a critical role in the reconstruction and recovery of the country

Social partners at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) had an eventful and busy year in achieving their goals towards facilitating social dialogue and putting in place measures to curb Covid-19, inputting into policy and legislative process, and setting up processes to track the implementation of commitments made by all social partners in the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP).



A Covid-19 Nedlac rapid response task team has worked to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and the lockdown to enable the economy to reopen safely. The devastation of the pandemic would have been more severe had it not been for their efforts regarding relief, promotion of vaccinations and collaborating on regulations to safely open the economy...