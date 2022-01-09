EDITORIAL

It’s time to open schools to safeguard children’s future

Learning gaps and a reduced curriculum will have serious consequences for youngsters

Another year of disrupted learning begins on Wednesday for pupils in the five inland provinces, their counterparts at the coast following a week later.



In spite of loosened Covid regulations, schools are still hamstrung by social distancing requirements. That means the country is heading into a third year in which the quality of education is being undermined by the pandemic...