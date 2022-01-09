Thanks to the ANC, we have a corrupted view of what progressive really means

As corruption in the ANC and government becomes entrenched, the corruption of policies has also become so common that the frequently used argument by many who say they support the ANC because it has the best policies does not make sense any more.



Almost every “progressive” policy — those supposedly in the interests of the disadvantaged black majority — has been corrupted to benefit a small elite, their political allies and families within the ANC. ..