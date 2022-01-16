In defence of Lindiwe Sisulu: The constitution is not sacred and judges are not demigods

There should be no holy cows in the struggle to establish peace, inclusive democracy, social justice and shared prosperity, writes ARTHUR MUTAMBARA

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu penned an opinion piece on January 7 titled: “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?” It was a refreshing critique of the challenges confronting SA.



Sisulu’s right to express herself and the content of her remarks must be vigorously defended without equivocation or ambiguity...