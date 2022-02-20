Smaller parties jostle for position as the ANC topples in slow motion
The DA is clearly trying to set itself up as a potential coalition partner
20 February 2022 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa's inability to defend his state of the nation speech of February 10, when he replied to the debate on the speech on Thursday this week, must be a milestone in the slow collapse of the ANC as a plausible government on its own.
“We all know that government does not create jobs,” he told shocked ANC MPs in the Cape Town City Hall in his initial address. “Business creates jobs”. It is hard to imagine a more brutal assault on the ideologically coddled ranks of the ANC. These people believe in their deepest souls that the job of government is, precisely, to create jobs. What was Ramaphosa doing?..
