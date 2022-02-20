Opinion

The RAF is little more than a crash site

The Road Accident Fund is beset by long-standing money problems and appears more likely to help lawyers than indigent accident victims

20 February 2022 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has for decades been technically insolvent and beset by financial scandals.

It has enriched generations of lawyers who cream off millions from payments made to the hapless victims of the carnage and disorder on SA roads...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Opinion
  2. ARTHUR MUTAMBARA | Ramaphosa is ideologically bankrupt and strategically ... Opinion
  3. From gangsters to corpses: the story of steroids Insight
  4. SAM MKOKELI | A centre of excellence in the Union Buildings Opinion
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | An emboldened Ramaphosa shops for a new team Opinion

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season