The RAF is little more than a crash site
The Road Accident Fund is beset by long-standing money problems and appears more likely to help lawyers than indigent accident victims
20 February 2022 - 00:00
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has for decades been technically insolvent and beset by financial scandals.
It has enriched generations of lawyers who cream off millions from payments made to the hapless victims of the carnage and disorder on SA roads...
