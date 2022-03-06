Support for Russia could backfire on SA’s economy
ANC leaders are mistaken if they believe SA can develop by relying only on Brics members and other African countries
06 March 2022 - 00:00
SA’s support for Russia risks our isolation as a global pariah, undermining investment and economic growth when the country desperately needs new resources to tackle poverty and unemployment and to stop its rapid deindustrialisation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.