Religious sector up in arms over vaccine mandate through the back door
We will not subject ourselves and the people we lead to a vaccine mandate and deny them the right to worship, writes Ray McCauley
03 April 2022 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa shocked the religious sector on March 22 by announcing a vaccine mandate without having taken our objections into account. These objections were communicated to the presidency by religious and church leaders in previous consultative meetings. The announcement infringes on the rights of freedom to worship and shows how our government undermines and disrespects our sector...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.