Editorial

We need to prepare now for more climate crises

Government at local, provincial and national level will have to refocus its efforts to take into account this threat

Devastating. Calamitous. Tragic. Words alone are inadequate to describe the scale of the horror experienced in KwaZulu-Natal this week. With more than 400 people dead, dozens still missing and hundreds of homes and businesses destroyed, the floods of 2022 will go down in history as one of SA’s worst natural disasters...