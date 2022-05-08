Mampara of the week: Sello ‘Chicco’ Twala

The musician is going way off-key

Music mogul Sello “Chicco’’ Twala is well versed in showbiz, so it’s not surprising that he turned his arrest this week on charges of pointing a gun at City Power workers into a PR stunt. Twala appears to live in a world where there is one law for him and another for the rest of us...