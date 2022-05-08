SA’s political landscape is littered with tired old lions

Today’s generation is looking for a new cohort of leaders that appreciates the task of sculpting a better future, writes Makhudu Sefara

There’s a story of an emaciated, scarred and battle-fatigued male lion found lying on the side of the road in a wildlife park. As it lost its lustre, it was kicked out of the pride. On its own, it faced the humiliation that came with the hunger that brought it to its near-death experience...