The end of growth

The tyranny of the West cuts through the heart of de-industrialised informal economies in Africa, but the grim consequences paradoxically foreshadow a world beyond growth, writes Malcolm Ray

In the autumn of 1991, the plaque on the door of former Harvard University provost Laurence Summers’ Washington office emblematised the chill winds blowing through the corridors of the World Bank, where he had just landed the coveted post of chief economist. In the chaotic dawn of the 1990s the global balance of economic power was thrown into disarray...