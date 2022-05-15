×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

The end of growth

The tyranny of the West cuts through the heart of de-industrialised informal economies in Africa, but the grim consequences paradoxically foreshadow a world beyond growth, writes Malcolm Ray

15 May 2022 - 00:00 By Malcolm Ray

In the autumn of 1991, the plaque on the door of former Harvard University provost Laurence Summers’ Washington office emblematised the chill winds blowing through the corridors of the World Bank, where he had just landed the coveted post of chief economist. In the chaotic dawn of the 1990s the global balance of economic power was thrown into disarray...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | SA’s political landscape is littered with tired old lions Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Sello ‘Chicco’ Twala Opinion
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | In light of the Zondo report, Ramaphosa must dissolve his ... Opinion
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Using the nation’s pain for political gain is repulsive Opinion & Analysis
  5. Showdown on the wild West Coast as communities take on miners, prospectors Insight

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail