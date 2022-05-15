×

Opinion

When the entire tripartite alliance leadership flees from the workers, SA is in trouble

It was not only humiliating for Ramaphosa, it doesn't bode well for a country in desperate need of strong and assertive leadership

15 May 2022 - 00:00

The extraordinary sight of President Cyril Ramaphosa being spirited away in a police armoured vehicle amid jeering workers, from what was supposed to be the marquee May Day event, was not only humiliating for the first citizen, it doesn't bode well for a country in desperate need of strong and assertive leadership...

