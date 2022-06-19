Ramaphosa needs to mind his own business and let SA boom

Another great week on the N3, SA’s most important economic artery, as truck drivers block the road for days. Imagine the hell of being stuck behind them, halfway down or up Van Reenen’s Pass. You’re pregnant and your two-year-old in the back of the family Corolla is hungry and cold. You can’t turn round. You can call until your phone dies. You know you’ll be there three days, each minute costing the country about R80,000...