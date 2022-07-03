Load-shedding anxiety: how bad policy and failed delivery damage our nation’s psyche

For a country with a tortured and traumatic history such as ours, SA has never had much of a robust public discourse on mental health — especially with respect to public policymaking

Since Tuesday’s announcement by Eskom CEO André de Ruyter that stage 6 power cuts were on the cards (and then they abruptly kicked in), my nerves have been fraying at the edges. ..