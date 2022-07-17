Cartoon
Are you insane? Cyril’s ‘genius idea’ of a rival utility to compete with Eskom
17 July 2022 - 00:00 By Brandan Reynolds
Has President Cyril Ramaphosa gone insane or is he bringing music to our ears with his latest pronouncement on a “solution” to SA's electricity woes? ..
Cartoon
Are you insane? Cyril’s ‘genius idea’ of a rival utility to compete with Eskom
Has President Cyril Ramaphosa gone insane or is he bringing music to our ears with his latest pronouncement on a “solution” to SA's electricity woes? ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos