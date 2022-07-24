A new generation of ANC young lions is getting restless
The adiwele faction’s focus on injecting new life into the party is winning converts even in KZN, and many are calling for the old guard to move on
24 July 2022 - 00:01
Adiwele is a catchy tune that dominated dance floors from township taverns all the way to high-end night clubs in leafy suburbs last year. The term adiwele is one of those township words one can’t easily explain in English...
A new generation of ANC young lions is getting restless
The adiwele faction’s focus on injecting new life into the party is winning converts even in KZN, and many are calling for the old guard to move on
Adiwele is a catchy tune that dominated dance floors from township taverns all the way to high-end night clubs in leafy suburbs last year. The term adiwele is one of those township words one can’t easily explain in English...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos