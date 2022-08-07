×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Can we please have an adult conversation about China?

Hatred of the country and its people has largely been generated by the US, says the writer, and it's time 'this madness of our times' stopped

07 August 2022 - 00:00 By Vijay Prashad

A new kind of madness is seeping into global political discourse, a poisonous fog that suffocates reason. This fog, which has long marinated in the old, ugly ideas of white supremacy and Western superiority, is clouding our ideas of humanity. The general malady provoked by the fog is deep suspicion and hatred of China, not just of the government or its leadership or even the political system, but hatred of the country and of Chinese civilisation, hatred of just about anything to do with China...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. AUBREY MATSHIQI | Revolutionary morality and market forces demand Ramaphosa’s ... Opinion
  2. Mampara of the Week: Pule Mabe Opinion
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Chickens coming home to roost for Ramaphosa Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | When mining leads to bloodstained rural tragedy Opinion & Analysis
  5. Nine bullets to silence a talkative insider Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...