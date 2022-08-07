Not many medals after a dearth of support
Devising a sports policy should be a priority for sports minister Nathi Mthethwa
07 August 2022 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial
By the time the curtain falls on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday, Team SA will almost certainly have notched up its lowest tally of medals in nearly 30 years. ..
Not many medals after a dearth of support
Devising a sports policy should be a priority for sports minister Nathi Mthethwa
By the time the curtain falls on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday, Team SA will almost certainly have notched up its lowest tally of medals in nearly 30 years. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos