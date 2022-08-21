Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen
No class, just a crass act
21 August 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth
This mampara applied for this week’s top spot. He even volunteered. Who calls his ex-wife, the mother of his two daughters and the woman he cheated on, “roadkill”?..
Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen
No class, just a crass act
This mampara applied for this week’s top spot. He even volunteered. Who calls his ex-wife, the mother of his two daughters and the woman he cheated on, “roadkill”?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos