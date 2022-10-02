Mampara of the week: Jacob Zuma
Just a sick joke?
02 October 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth
Jacob Zuma seems to have healed from whatever illness convinced Arthur Fraser to grant him medical parole. On the eve of the KZN ANC pronouncement of its preferred candidates, Zuma announced his availability to stand for election as ANC national chair...
