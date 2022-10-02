Opinion

Mampara of the week: Jacob Zuma

Just a sick joke?

02 October 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth

Jacob Zuma seems to have healed from whatever illness convinced Arthur Fraser to grant him medical parole. On the eve of the KZN ANC pronouncement of its preferred candidates, Zuma announced his availability to stand for election as ANC national chair...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Shady ANC leadership deals show party can't fix SA Opinion
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | De Ruyter has failed the nation — why hasn't he been fired? Opinion
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Can Ramaphosa’s second term deliver what he couldn’t in his ... Opinion
  4. MVUSIWEKHAYA SICWETSHA | Ramaphosa is simply not doing enough to win us over Opinion
  5. SABELO SKITI | Thumbs up for the new Eskom board — let’s hope ANC antics don’t ... Opinion

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor