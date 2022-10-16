Silence the economically illiterate by giving voice to education on past disasters
16 October 2022 - 00:00
The widespread embrace by former disadvantaged communities across the political spectrum of outdated economic policies frozen in Soviet-era redistribution strategies that have failed in post-war Africa and poor understanding of the basics of business, state or private, pose huge risks to South Africa’s prosperity...
Silence the economically illiterate by giving voice to education on past disasters
The widespread embrace by former disadvantaged communities across the political spectrum of outdated economic policies frozen in Soviet-era redistribution strategies that have failed in post-war Africa and poor understanding of the basics of business, state or private, pose huge risks to South Africa’s prosperity...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos