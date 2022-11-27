What we need to know about Zim’s so-called ‘coup’
27 November 2022 - 00:00 By Ibbo Mandaza and Tony Reeler
This year Zimbabwe “celebrated” the fifth anniversary of the coup in November 2017 that removed then-president Robert Mugabe and ushered in the regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa, but for some it remains a “military assisted transition”...
What we need to know about Zim’s so-called ‘coup’
This year Zimbabwe “celebrated” the fifth anniversary of the coup in November 2017 that removed then-president Robert Mugabe and ushered in the regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa, but for some it remains a “military assisted transition”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos