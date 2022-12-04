Selling us bull has a silver lining: it’s given wings to the ANC’s demise
It’s all exceedingly messy, and Ramaphosa must explain if he can, but the buffalo saga has at least pushed his part closer to the precipice
04 December 2022 - 00:02
Writing about President Cyril Ramaphosa on a Friday, for publication on a Sunday, is a little like falling out of an old biplane flying upside down in the hope that it magically loops down to catch you before you hit the ground...
Selling us bull has a silver lining: it’s given wings to the ANC’s demise
It’s all exceedingly messy, and Ramaphosa must explain if he can, but the buffalo saga has at least pushed his part closer to the precipice
Writing about President Cyril Ramaphosa on a Friday, for publication on a Sunday, is a little like falling out of an old biplane flying upside down in the hope that it magically loops down to catch you before you hit the ground...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos