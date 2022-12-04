Opinion

Selling us bull has a silver lining: it’s given wings to the ANC’s demise

It’s all exceedingly messy, and Ramaphosa must explain if he can, but the buffalo saga has at least pushed his part closer to the precipice

04 December 2022 - 00:02
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist

Writing about President Cyril Ramaphosa on a Friday, for publication on a Sunday, is a little like falling out of an old biplane flying upside down in the hope that it magically loops down to catch you before you hit the ground...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Mxolisi Kaunda Hogarth
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Let’s not allow Ramaphosa to escape accountability because we ... Opinion
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Cyril couldn't squeeze through the eye of a needle after all Opinion
  4. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Ramaphosa’s resignation would hand power to ruthless ... Opinion
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa patiently lined up the firing squad for his own ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...