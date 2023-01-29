No ideology is worth the lives of sex workers
The debate around decriminalising sex work is due to get even more heated, and form unlikely alliances among its opponents. But it’s time SA got this done
29 January 2023 - 00:00 By SALLY SHACKLETON, nosipho vidima and rebecca walker
Over the next two or three years South Africans will be subjected to a lot of conflicting information about sex work, or as some call it, prostitution...
No ideology is worth the lives of sex workers
The debate around decriminalising sex work is due to get even more heated, and form unlikely alliances among its opponents. But it’s time SA got this done
Over the next two or three years South Africans will be subjected to a lot of conflicting information about sex work, or as some call it, prostitution...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos