Deliver a budget with prudence writ large on the bottom line
The finance minister, as always, faces a difficult balancing act on Wednesday. But he must resist populist urges
19 February 2023 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present the budget this week, setting out how the government intends spending the R1.7-trillion collected from taxpayers. He will attempt to please a range of constituencies that are looking to him for relief from tough economic times. His balancing act will try to bridge the gulf between expectations and reality. Everybody wants something, and everyone feels they are as deserving as anyone else. ..
