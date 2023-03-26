Polycrisis calls for opposition party unity
If national salvation is impossible from an ANC which privileges party over country and an EFF which uses access to democracy to destroy it, a lot of responsibility rests on the political forces outside both of those parties
26 March 2023 - 00:00
Three recent events compel attention and suggest the narrow path South Africa treads between possible salvation and collapse. We don’t have the luxury to follow advice from Yogi Berra, the famed US baseball catcher, who said: “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”..
Polycrisis calls for opposition party unity
If national salvation is impossible from an ANC which privileges party over country and an EFF which uses access to democracy to destroy it, a lot of responsibility rests on the political forces outside both of those parties
Three recent events compel attention and suggest the narrow path South Africa treads between possible salvation and collapse. We don’t have the luxury to follow advice from Yogi Berra, the famed US baseball catcher, who said: “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos