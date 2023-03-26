PetroSA wants to seize jet fuel gap left by BP
British multinational says decision is ‘strategic’, but will not say if SA’s close links to Russia are the real cause
26 March 2023 - 00:00
BP Southern Africa’s decision to quit the aviation fuel business in South Africa appears to have caused little panic at major airports, with Cape Town International finding alternative suppliers and PetroSA saying it plans to help to fill the gap. ..
PetroSA wants to seize jet fuel gap left by BP
British multinational says decision is ‘strategic’, but will not say if SA’s close links to Russia are the real cause
BP Southern Africa’s decision to quit the aviation fuel business in South Africa appears to have caused little panic at major airports, with Cape Town International finding alternative suppliers and PetroSA saying it plans to help to fill the gap. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos