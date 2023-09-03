The ANC’s shameless endorsement of Zim’s rigged election is a warning to us
The party’s dalliance with dictators and anti-democratic forces doesn’t augur well for the future of our democracy, writes Barney Mthombothi
03 September 2023 - 00:01
There’s been a collective gnashing of teeth in the aftermath of the Zimbabwe elections. But people would do well to save their dentures. It’s no surprise that the elections were rigged. It was a given. There hasn’t been a poll in Zimbabwe in recent memory that has not been manipulated by the ruling Zanu-PF...
