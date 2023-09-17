Farewell Buthelezi, Hogarth will miss our fights
17 September 2023 - 00:00
Hogarth would like to bid a fond farewell to one of his age mates, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi. It would be a stretch on Hogarth's part to claim the late IFP leader as a friend, but he knows him to have been a regular reader and a consistent complainant against this column. The editor of the Sunday Times tells a story of how, in one interview, Buthelezi spent more than 30 minutes complaining about “two gentlemen” — Hogarth and one Mondli Makhanya...
