The Springboks represent what can be achieved when people pull together
There's also a realisation that the past is gone, never to come back
24 September 2023 - 00:00
It's gratifying to see the public wholeheartedly embracing the flag. They've fallen head over heels in love with it. It hangs on doorways, fences and street poles, it is wrapped around tree trunks and dangles from branches. It flutters everywhere, and it’s good to see...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.