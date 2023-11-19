One-personality parties sure to flop in next year’s polls
To unseat the ANC, opposition parties need to form robust coalitions
19 November 2023 - 00:00
Most of the one-personality political parties springing up all over South Africa's political landscape are unlikely to get even one seat in next year’s election. As a result, most of them are likely to collapse soon after the poll, and the personalities who lead them will have their egos bruised and simply disappear...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.