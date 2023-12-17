COMMENT
We stand by our deputy editor and support his right to criticise the DA and its leader
MP Leon Schreiber has not provided any hard evidence, as opposed to mere hearsay, of the wrongdoing he alleges
17 December 2023 - 00:00
The Sunday Times stands by its deputy editor, Makhudu Sefara, and his right to express his views freely on the DA and all other matters of national political interest. Similarly, we are prepared to publish any responses to those opinions...
