Opinion

Cometh the hour, cometh the man: Msholozi’s second coming

Mbalula-driven outrage at Zuma’s use of MK name is smoke and mirrors — the ANC’s real concern is how the masses are flocking to support the ex-president

14 January 2024 - 00:00 By Sipho Singiswa

The emergence of the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party aligns seamlessly with the years of corrupt and feeble leadership under the ANC and with the internal divisions within it and its alliance partners. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament Politics
  2. IN PICS | ACT leader Ace Magashule announces 'strategic alliance' with Zuma's ... Politics
  3. IN PICS | PAC's Mzwanele Nyhontso visits Shembe pilgrimage, endorses Jacob Zuma Politics
  4. TOM EATON | Be sure you're conned only by the real ANC: money guru Mokonyane Opinion & Analysis
  5. LISTEN | ‘Zuma as good as gone from ANC’: Mbalula says party gearing for ‘war’ Politics

Most read

  1. SIPHO SINGISWA | Cometh the hour, cometh the man: Msholozi’s second coming Opinion
  2. DAN MOYANE | ANC and Frelimo face a reckoning with disenchanted young voters Opinion
  3. CARTOON | Mandela, Bizos ‘salute next generation’ as ‘Team SA’ takes genocide ... Opinion
  4. Obituary: Bertie Lubner, philanthropist, businessman, sanctions-buster Opinion & Analysis
  5. MIA SWART | Five reasons to applaud South Africa’s ICJ initiative Insight

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...