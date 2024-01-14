Rebuilding trust at Davos to find lasting global solutions
We need unifying and enlightened leadership at the global, regional and national level to resolve the world's many pressing problems
14 January 2024 - 00:00
Trust seems to be a very scarce commodity in global geopolitics and geoeconomics these days. From a geopolitics perspective, the world is now facing two devastating wars — the Russia-Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflicts — while regional clashes rage elsewhere in the world, such as parts of Africa, Asia and Latin America...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.