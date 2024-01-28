Bantustan yearning is the twisted result of ANC misrule
Herman Mashaba is disingenuous to bypass the politics of race in his ode to Lucas Mangope, because racial oppression was what the homelands were about
28 January 2024 - 00:03
A perverse outcome of the ANC’s governance failures has been the emergence of black people who long for the vile and largely unlamented “homelands”, or Bantustan, system...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.