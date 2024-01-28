SA puts one over its snide critics in the West
28 January 2024 - 00:02
There wasn’t much comfort for Israel on Friday after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered an interim ruling in a case brought by South Africa alleging the Israelis are flirting with genocide in their war on the Hamas militia in Gaza. At best it could have been worse. The court could have demanded a ceasefire, as the South Africans had requested, but it didn’t. That allowed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to boast minutes later that Pretoria’s “vile attempt to deny Israel [this right to defend itself] is rightly rejected.”..
